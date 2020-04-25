Genolia Coleman
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Genolia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Genolia Coleman, a native of Baton Rouge, La., departed life on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Wyatt Manor Nursing Home at the age of 74. She was born in Sunshine, LA on January 4, 1946 to the late Spencer Coleman Sr and Leola Ross Arbuthnot. She is survived by her sister Adeline Ambeau and daughter Linda Coleman, two grand-daughters Deidre (Randell) Ricard and Jennifer Coleman both of Baton Rouge, LA and one grandson Joshua Coleman of Baton Rouge. Nine grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved