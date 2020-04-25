Genolia Coleman, a native of Baton Rouge, La., departed life on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Wyatt Manor Nursing Home at the age of 74. She was born in Sunshine, LA on January 4, 1946 to the late Spencer Coleman Sr and Leola Ross Arbuthnot. She is survived by her sister Adeline Ambeau and daughter Linda Coleman, two grand-daughters Deidre (Randell) Ricard and Jennifer Coleman both of Baton Rouge, LA and one grandson Joshua Coleman of Baton Rouge. Nine grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

