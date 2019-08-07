A resident and native of Port Allen entered into eternal peace on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the age of 48 years old. D'Wayne is survived by one brother, James Ray "Duck" Chustz of Erwinville; one sister, Patsy Lynn Harris [Dwight] of Baton Rouge; nieces, Ashley and Brittany Daigle; nephews, Jayme Chustz, Dennis and Derek Hawes. D'Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Charles J. Chustz Jr. and Mary Elsie Jarreau Chustz; brother, Donald W. "Donnie" Chustz and sister-in-law, Mary Elaine Chustz. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen, Friday, August 9, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until Rite of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., conducted by the Reverend Matt Lorrain. Entombment will follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mausoleum, Brusly. Pallbearers will be Jayme Chustz, Dennis Hawes III, Hunter Talley, Shelby Maurer and Robbie Gautreau. The family would like to expresss a very special thank you to D'Waynes's caregiver, Detra Ward for her compassion, love and dedication. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019