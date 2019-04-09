George A. Booker Jr.

George A. Booker, Jr. entered into eternal rest on April 1, 2019 at the age 62. Visitation Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
