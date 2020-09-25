1/1
George Aime Jr
George Aime, Jr, died peacefully at his home on September 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Aime Sr. and Stella Cockherham Aime; longtime friend and business partner James Mire. He is survived by many loving friends. George worked at the downtown Baton Rouge fire station and drove the hook and ladder truck or steered the back. He later retired from the fire department. He was on television on the Alvin Roy Show for years. Most afternoons he could be found on his back porch feeding the squirrels and any neighborhood pets that may have wanted an extra treat, especially Sadie. He will be missed by all. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St., Baton Rouge on Monday, September 28, 2020 beginning at 8:00 a.m. and a memorial service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 9:00 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Louisiana National Cemetery, 303 W Mt Pleasant Zachary Rd, Zachary, Louisiana. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.rabenhorst.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 25 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
08:00 AM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
SEP
28
Memorial service
09:00 AM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
