George Albert Andrews
1953 - 2020
George Albert "Georgie Boy"Andrews, The son of the late Sylvester and Geneva Hawkins Andrews was born August 22, 1953. George departed this earthly life on Monday, August 10, 2020 at OLOL Medical Center. George was a lover of people, food and laughter. He worked for many years in maintenance at Montgomery Ward Department Store and later served as the neighborhood handyman. George enjoyed sharing his love of sports, movies, and family. He was one that was always willing to give, even if it was his last. George is survived by his wife of 37 years, Dianne Franklin Andrews; daughters, LaShasa "Tasha" Andrews, Shawanda Bell (Kendall); son, George Dunn,Jr., ten grandchildren, two great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11 AM at Deselle Funeral Home 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70802. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the service will be limited to immediate family members only.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
