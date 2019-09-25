Guest Book View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 13250 Highway 431 Saint Amant , LA 70774 (225)-644-9683 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Comite Baptist Church 12250 Greenwell Springs Road Baton Rouge , LA View Map Service 11:00 AM Comite Baptist Church 12250 Greenwell Springs Road Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

"For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord." -- Romans 6:23. In the early morning of Saturday, September 21, 2019, George B. Finley passed from this life to his eternal life with God in heaven because of his faith and trust in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was 82 years old, born in Sunny South, Alabama on September 1, 1937 and lived in Daingerfield, Texas then the last 33 years in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He enlisted in the Alabama National Guard in 1955. He was inducted into the Army in 1961 and served 10 months during the Berlin and Cuban Crisis as MP Military Police. He retired after 30 years working for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. as an Assistant Plant Manager. His favorite hobbies were planting a garden of vegetables and repairing small engines as in lawn equipment. He was a longtime member of Comite Baptist Church. He was dedicated to his church, not only in attendance but he served faithfully in many different roles through the years. In his many years of service to God in Texas and Louisiana he served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, greeter and helped in AWANA and VBS. He went each week to visit on behalf of the church, for many years in Texas went to the hospital every Sunday afternoon to visit each patient to pray with them and share the gospel. He was a Gideon with the local chapter of Gideons International and spent many volunteer hours handing out free bibles in schools, college campuses, and prisons. He would ask to pray with those willing and he would always share the gospel. He was as dedicated to his service to God as he was to his earthly profession. Everywhere he went he was always looking for an opportunity to share the gospel. He called himself a Soul Winner for Jesus. Sharing the gospel that had changed his life and eternity was his mission. He looked at every chance encounter as an opportunity to tell that person how they could know for certain they would go to heaven. "If thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved." -- Romans 10: 9 & 13. He enjoyed time with his family, his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joan Cecille Deason Finley and his five children, Cindy Finley Johnstone and Richard, Susan Finley Winegardner, Sonja Finley Thibodeaux and Rickey, Greg Finley and Tori, Gary Finley; 12 grandchildren, Enoch Johnstone, Lydia Johnstone, Samuel Johnstone, Miriam Johnstone, Tabitha Johnstone, Philip Johnstone, Abel Johnstone, Amy Winegardner Cox and her husband Matt, Cody Thibodeaux, Will Finley, Trinity Finley, Christian Finley and a future great grandchild Amy and Matt are expecting; his sister Lucy Grey Huckabee, his brother Frank T. Finley and Dorothy. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Bert Finley, his mother, Selester Jane "Janie" Finley, his twin sister Grace Finley Hepstall, his brother-in-law George Huckabee and son-in-law Gerald Winegardner. Services will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00am with visitation beginning at 10:00am. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joan Cecille Deason Finley and his five children, Cindy Finley Johnstone and Richard, Susan Finley Winegardner, Sonja Finley Thibodeaux and Rickey, Greg Finley and Tori, Gary Finley; 12 grandchildren, Enoch Johnstone, Lydia Johnstone, Samuel Johnstone, Miriam Johnstone, Tabitha Johnstone, Philip Johnstone, Abel Johnstone, Amy Winegardner Cox and her husband Matt, Cody Thibodeaux, Will Finley, Trinity Finley, Christian Finley and a future great grandchild Amy and Matt are expecting; his sister Lucy Grey Huckabee, his brother Frank T. Finley and Dorothy. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Bert Finley, his mother, Selester Jane "Janie" Finley, his twin sister Grace Finley Hepstall, his brother-in-law George Huckabee and son-in-law Gerald Winegardner. Services will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00am with visitation beginning at 10:00am. 