George Barker "Goat" Boothe entered into eternal rest at his residence in Ethel, Louisiana on May 6, 2019. He was a 72 year old native of Brocton, Massachusetts; a U.S. Army veteran, having served in the Vietnam War. At his request, he will be cremated and a Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later date. Survivors include his wife, Lydia Boothe; children, Gretchen Hamilton, Dawn May and John Hayman; brother, Charles R. Boothe(Nanette), Smackover, Arkansas; four grandchildren; preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Charles "Tootie" Boothe; sisters, Deborah Boothe and Ruth Lee. Arrangements by Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 9, 2019