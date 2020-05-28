George Bell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Bell entered into enteral rest on May 19, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. Viewing will be May 30, 2020 at 9:00 am until religious service starts at 10:00 am at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home in Denham Springs, La. George is survived by 5 daughter, 3 sons, 16 grandchildren 2 brothers and 1 sister, and a host of family and friends. Due to Covid 19, seating will be limited. Please wear masks.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Service
10:00 AM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
2256658002
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved