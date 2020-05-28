George Bell entered into enteral rest on May 19, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. Viewing will be May 30, 2020 at 9:00 am until religious service starts at 10:00 am at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home in Denham Springs, La. George is survived by 5 daughter, 3 sons, 16 grandchildren 2 brothers and 1 sister, and a host of family and friends. Due to Covid 19, seating will be limited. Please wear masks.
Published in The Advocate from May 28 to May 30, 2020.