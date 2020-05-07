George Brown, Jr. was 65 years old when he departed this life on April 29, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. He was born on March 1, 1955 in Mer Rouge, LA. George was a long-time resident of East Baton Rouge Parish. As a young man, George served his country in the United States Army. He retired after working for decades as a Meat Market Manager. George leaves to cherish his memory his wife Virginia Ratcliff-Brown; two daughters Charlotte Brown Hilliard (Terrence) and Brittany Brown of Baton Rouge, LA; a son William Brown of Baton Rouge, LA; a brother Milton Brown (Shelia) of New Orleans; two sisters Yvette Brown Jacob (Freddie) of Arkansas and Theresa Martin of Kansas; sister-in-law Ferdonia Ratcliff (Raymond) of Centreville, MS; five grandchildren Brianna, Amara and Ahmad Brown, Tiara Allen, and Tatum Hilliard; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. George is proceeded in death by his mother Viola Johnson; his father George Brown, Sr; and sisters Lola Brown and Alice Walker. There will be a private burial at the Port Hudson National Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store