George Castle

Service Information
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hall's Celebration Center
9348 Scenic Hwy.
Baton Rouge, LA
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Hall's Celebration Center
9348 Scenic Hwy.
Baton Rouge, LA
Obituary
George Castle entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the age of 73. Survived by his wife, Sameerah Castle; daughters, Angela, Yvette, Tanga, Nicole, Tonya, Bekkah, Nadirah, Najla, Tahirah, Radhiyah and Teasa; sons, Darryl Wayne, Michael, Marcus and Khalid; brothers, Louis Castle, Jr., Robert Castle and Darrell Castle; 51 grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Ruth Castle Williams; son, Mark Castle and sister, Etta Maiden. Visitation Saturday, February 1, 2020 12:00 pm until religious service at 1:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Reverend Henry Lamb, officiating. Interment Roselawn Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020
