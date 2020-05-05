George Dewey 'Poppy' White
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George was a native of Orange, Texas, and a resident of Brusly, LA for over 20 years. He passed away May 3, 2020 at age 89. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Joanna White and the loving father of Georgia Ann White Michalski and Dewey Sherwood White (Patti). He is also survived by his grandsons Jordan White and Ross Sagona; great granddaughter Riley Sagona; sister Violet Sparks; brother Louis C. White (Denise); as well as a host of other family members and friends. George was preceded in death by his wife "Joann"; his parents George Dewey White, Sr. and Joanna Burch White and sibling Bernard White. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was an active member of Port Allen First Baptist Church since 1965 where he served as a deacon for many years and also as a Sunday School teacher. The most important things in life to George were The Lord, his family, and his church family. George was known as "Poppy" to his family. He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed. The family would especially like to thank Rev. Gray Pearson, the Port Allen First Baptist Church members, neighbors, and many Facebook friends for their support and prayers. The family would also like to thank the Acadian Ambulance Emergency Response team, the OLOL Hospital ER staff, the SICU nurses and staff, and the 6th floor nurses and staff for their compassionate care of George. Due to the current circumstances a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Port Allen at Gracepoint, P.O. Box 437, Port Allen, LA 70767.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved