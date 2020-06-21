A native of St. Francisville and long-time resident of Baton Rouge, George Dewey Enete, age 67, passed away on June 18, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. George was a gifted musician, playing music in church and with local bands. His friends and family will cherish memories of his extraordinary talent and his kind and loving nature. He was also a long-time employee of EMCO Technologies. George is survived by his wife of twenty-nine years, Timberly Medlin Enete, and their sons, Avery Enete and Benjamin Enete, as well as by his daughter and son-in-law, Britton and Walter Dabdoub of Baton Rouge; his son, Lieutenant Commander Jordan Enete, U.S. Navy, of Pensacola, Florida; and his daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and John Garcille of Kingwood, Texas; his grandsons, Preston Dabdoub, Jacob Enete, and Luca Pastore; his granddaughters, Sophie Dabdoub, Loren Garcille, Ella Enete, Emily Enete, Chloe Enete, and Julia Garcille; and his sister and brother-in-law, Becky and Clarence Lalonde. George was preceded in death by his parents, Truman and Cynthia Enete, and his sister Glenn Wink. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, Baton Rouge, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Hospice Foundation, Baton Rouge, LA.

