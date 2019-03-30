Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George E. Beatty. View Sign

George E. Beatty, a long-time resident of Baton Rouge before moving to North Carolina, gently passed to the nearer presence of our Lord on January 17, 2019 after a long battle with dementia. Born and raised in Minnesota, he and bride Dorothy moved to Houston beginning his 40-year employment with Shell Chemical. Living between Texas and Louisiana, they raised their 3 sons, with Baton Rouge becoming permanent home in the mid-1960s. George was a leader in their congregations at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Metarie and St. Paul Lutheran in Baton Rouge. He served youth as scout leader in his sons' Cub Scout Pack and Boy Scout Troop, being the original Head Scoutmaster of Troop 478 in Baton Rouge. After retiring in early 1990s, George began serving senior citizens, training as a free tax advisor with AARP, as well as teaching free computer skills to seniors at Baton Rouge Council on Aging, for which he received a WAFB Community Volunteer Award. George and Dorothy were married until her death in 1997. In 1999, George and Janie married, staying in Baton Rouge until 2006 and then relocating to Weaverville, NC. George is survived by wife Janie Beatty; sons Steve Beatty (Jan Beatty) and Brent Beatty; daughter-in-law Susan Parker (Ted Parker); grandsons Adam Beatty (Amber Beatty), Mark Beatty (Trista Hill) and James Beatty; great-grandchildren Jaden Beatty, Jude Massey, Angus Beatty and step-great-grandchildren Isabell Massey, Parker Hill and Mila Hagen. He is preceded in death by parents Ethel and George Beatty, wife Dorothy Beatty, son Gary Beatty, and grandson Michael Beatty. Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday April 6, 2019 at St Paul Lutheran Church on Tara Blvd. in Baton Rouge. Visit with family at 10:30 a.m., and at the reception to immediately follow in the church Fellowship Hall. Religious Service Information St Paul Lutheran Church

2021 Tara Blvd

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

