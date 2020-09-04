George Earl Keller, PhD, of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away peacefully at his home on August 29, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He is survived by wife of 56 years, Cecile Elizabeth Conners Keller, brother, Donald (Dee) Keller, sisters, Janice Keller, Patsy Harding (Barry), Paula Robinson and numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Nurse and friend, Troy LaGarde and special friend, Shirley Jarrell who cared for him throughout his illness. Preceded in death by parents, Elmer Earl and Vesta Keller, and father and mother-in-law Michael Stanley, Sr. and Elizabeth Conners. George was born November 6, 1940 in Baton Rouge, LA. Dr. Keller graduated from Louisiana State University in 1969 with a PhD in Nuclear Physics. He was a Physics professor and taught at the University of West Georgia College in Carrollton, GA for 42 years. He served as an acting Dean over the Department of Physics at the University of West Georgia College for several years. A private memorial service for the family will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice
. Arrangements by Greenoaks Funeral Home.