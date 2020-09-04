1/1
George Earl Keller
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Earl Keller, PhD, of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away peacefully at his home on August 29, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He is survived by wife of 56 years, Cecile Elizabeth Conners Keller, brother, Donald (Dee) Keller, sisters, Janice Keller, Patsy Harding (Barry), Paula Robinson and numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Nurse and friend, Troy LaGarde and special friend, Shirley Jarrell who cared for him throughout his illness. Preceded in death by parents, Elmer Earl and Vesta Keller, and father and mother-in-law Michael Stanley, Sr. and Elizabeth Conners. George was born November 6, 1940 in Baton Rouge, LA. Dr. Keller graduated from Louisiana State University in 1969 with a PhD in Nuclear Physics. He was a Physics professor and taught at the University of West Georgia College in Carrollton, GA for 42 years. He served as an acting Dean over the Department of Physics at the University of West Georgia College for several years. A private memorial service for the family will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice. Arrangements by Greenoaks Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved