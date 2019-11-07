George Edward Thompson, a native of Wisner and resident of Brusly, he passed away peacefully at home with his family at the age of 83. He's a retired construction worker and retiree from WBR Parish. Visiting will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 8am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10am, celebrated by Father Christopher Decker. Entombment will follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery, Brusly. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Josie Thompson; sons, Glenn Edward Thompson and partner Danna, Darrell Wayne Thompson and wife Tina, and Dan Kevin Thompson and wife Tara; granddaughters, Brittany Dickey and husband Keanon, Haley Mason and husband Jay, Ashley Thompson, Jodi Thompson and fiancé Zeb Bradford, Morgan Thompson and Debra Thompson; great grandchildren, Emma Poirrier, Talen Mason, Jadeyn Rineheart, Grayson Thompson, Tatum Mason and Wesley Rineheart; sisters, Frankie Case, Joyce Smith, Carol Kamerman and husband Steve, and Jackie Hickman and husband Wade; and brothers, Frank Thompson and wife Barbara, James E. Thompson, and Joe Thompson and wife Debbie. Preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Pauline Thompson; sister, Bobbie Smith; and brother, Michael Thompson. Pallbearers will be Glenn Thompson, Darrell Thompson, Dan Thompson, James Thompson, Joe Thompson and Todd Thompson. A special thanks to Dr. Siva Yadlapati, Bridgeway Healthcare and Hospice and nurse Stephanie. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019