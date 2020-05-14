George Edward Washington died Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 5:00 a.m. at Country Manor Nursing Home. He was 66, a resident of St. Francisville, LA. A walk through visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. til 11:00 a.m. at the First Pentecostal Church of Wakefield, 10719 Brown Drive, St. Francisville, LA, pastored by brother, Apostle Frank Washington. A mask an social distancing will be required for the walk through. A private burial will be held with immediate family only. He leaves to cherish his memory one sister, Mary W. Ford, 6 brothers, Apostle Frank Washington (Marie), Louis Washington, Josh Washington, Mose Washington, James Washington (Felisha), and Booker T. Washington (Calisha), and a host of nieces, newphews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Issac and Susie Allen Washington, 2 brothers, Issac Jr. and Jessie Washington, and 4 sisters, Christine Gay, Joshpine Cavalier, Shirley Ford, and Nellie Williams.
Published in The Advocate from May 14 to May 15, 2020.