George Edward Washington
George Edward Washington died Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 5:00 a.m. at Country Manor Nursing Home. He was 66, a resident of St. Francisville, LA. A walk through visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. til 11:00 a.m. at the First Pentecostal Church of Wakefield, 10719 Brown Drive, St. Francisville, LA, pastored by brother, Apostle Frank Washington. A mask an social distancing will be required for the walk through. A private burial will be held with immediate family only. He leaves to cherish his memory one sister, Mary W. Ford, 6 brothers, Apostle Frank Washington (Marie), Louis Washington, Josh Washington, Mose Washington, James Washington (Felisha), and Booker T. Washington (Calisha), and a host of nieces, newphews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Issac and Susie Allen Washington, 2 brothers, Issac Jr. and Jessie Washington, and 4 sisters, Christine Gay, Joshpine Cavalier, Shirley Ford, and Nellie Williams.

Published in The Advocate from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
May 14, 2020
My prayers are with you at this difficult time. Blessed are they that mourn for they shall be comforted.
Cynthia Vessell-Whitaker
Friend
