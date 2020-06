George Edward Watson died at his home in Walker, La. at the age of 95 on June 14, 2020. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He is survived by Jack A. Watson and Elton Corley, and preceded in death by Glen Watson and Maggie Allen Watson, Anita and (Alvin) Corley, Faye and (JC) Templet. He donated his body to LSU Medical School. There will be no services.

