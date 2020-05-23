George Edward Williamson
George Edward Williamson, 74, a native of New Orleans and resident of Baton Rouge died on May 17, 2020, from complications related to the COVID-19 virus. He attended Louisiana State University and served in the Louisiana National Guard and the United States Army Special Forces. A passionate adventurer, motor cycle enthusiast, and an avid sailor, he left a career as a mortgage banker in Houston, Texas to sail the Pacific on a well-chronicled trek to Christchurch, New Zealand where he lived for a decade and founded the popular restaurant, "Jambalaya" that he replicated in Park City, Utah before returning home to Louisiana. He is predeceased by his parents, Charles Samuel Williamson III and Laure Murphy Williamson and survived by his daughters, Ashley Parkinson (Will) of Dallas, Texas, Laure Melton Williamson of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jessica Campbell-Collins (James) of Los Angeles California, a son, Rankin Williamson of Wellington, New Zealand, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his brother Charles Samuel Williamson IV of Los Angeles, and his sisters Eleanor Williamson Brown of New Orleans, Laure Prescott Williamson of Baton Rouge, and Winifred Williamson Brown (Mark) of New Orleans, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Advocate from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
