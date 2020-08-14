George Edwin Forbes, 80, a lifetime resident of Pride, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was retired Superintendent of the Sanitary Sewer Department with the City Parish of EBR with 32 years of service. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Pride Ward, 16135 Milldale Rd., Zachary, LA 70791 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm and on Monday from 9:00 am until service time at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. George is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Dorothy Sullivan Forbes, daughters, Monica and Norm Sonnie of Gonzales and Beverly and Dominic Williston of Prairieville, sisters, Rebecca and Jerry Schexnayder of Baton Rouge, and Sharon and Daryl Cambre of Port Vincent, brother, Merlin "John" Forbes and Vickie of Baton Rouge, grandchildren, Jace Babin, Jake Babin, Gordon Segraves (Amber), Sarah Wade (Chris), Michael Segraves (Courtney) and Jonathan Segraves, and great-grandchildren, Sophie-Grace, Madison, Molly and Maddox Segraves and CJ and Caden Wade. He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Jesse Forbes, mother and step-father, Lucille and Adam McGowan, Brother, Alfred Forbes, granddaughter, Jade Lucille Babin and great grandson, Mikey Christian Segraves. Pallbearers will be Gordon, Michael, and Jonathan Segraves, Jace and Jake Babin and Chris Wade. Honorary pallbearers are Clint and Clay Parrish. After retirement he was employed by Continental Airlines in Baton Rouge for over 10 years, longtime referee for LA Independent School Association, Former Bishop and Branch President in Pride Ward and Slaughter Branch, longtime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Pride. He served in the United States Air Force Reserve for 6 years and loved to travel around the world. He served a mission for the church in Cove Fort, Utah. He was a great role model for youth and deeply loved by his family and friends. He will dearly be missed by all who loved him.

