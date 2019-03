Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Enfield "Bub" McNutt Jr.. View Sign

A man who loved God, country and family, George Enfield McNutt Jr., 'Bub,' passed away February 20, 2019 at the age of 91. Bub was born in Henderson, North Carolina to George Enfield McNutt Sr and Mary Garrison McNutt. In 1932 the family moved to Baton Rouge, LA, where he graduated from Baton Rouge High School. In 1944 Bub enlisted in the Army and served in the Asian Conflict. Returning home, he graduated from LSU with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business and was commissioned Lieutenant in ROTC. He retired from the Army Reserve as a Captain. Bub's career includes real estate development and as a distributor of sporting goods, auto parts and lawn and garden equipment. Many years were contributed to the Baton Rouge General Hospital as Chairman of the Board. And, he served on the boards of American Bank & Trust Co. and United Guaranty Corp. of NC. He was a member of First Baptist Church. Bub, a true gentleman, will be greatly missed by Jerry Jamison McNutt, the love of his life for 68 years, two daughters and four grandchildren. A private service was held earlier this week. Funeral Home Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown

825 Government Street

Baton Rouge , LA 70802

