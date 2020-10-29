1/1
Rev George Fountain Jr.
1944 - 2020
Reverend George Fountain, Jr. went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 19, 2020. Born August 24, 1944 in Warden, LA., he resided in Baton Rouge, LA with his wife of 52 years, Minnie Anderson. Rev. Fountain was a Vietnam Veteran (U.S. Army), retired instrument fitter and engaged in his community by volunteering as a firefighter, with the Capital Area Recovery Program, and various other outreach groups. He was the former Co-Pastor of Victory and Power Ministries, Pastor of Grace of God Christian Fellowship and later joined New Beginning Baptist Church. He will be deeply missed by his aforementioned wife, children Dawn, Tracy, and George IV (Gabrielle), grandchildren Daniel & Jenna Jenkins, brothers Leroy (Carolyn), Floyd, Robert (Jean), Henry, and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral Service: Winnfield Funeral Home 7221 Plank Road Baton Rouge LA. Saturday, October 31st at 11am. Masks required and limited seating. Viewing from 9am – 11am| Livestream also available. Committal Ceremony: Louisiana National Cemetery 303 W. Mount Pleasant Rd. Zachary, LA. Monday, November 2nd at 11am.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
OCT
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
1 entry
October 29, 2020
George was always friendly and fun loving. He would always come to see my mom, whenever he came home. He will be missed.

Sincere condolences to his wife Minnie, their children and grands.

Earth hath no sorrow that heaven cannot heal.

Love and blessings always,

Connie S. Fluker
Connie Fluker
Friend
