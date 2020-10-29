Reverend George Fountain, Jr. went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 19, 2020. Born August 24, 1944 in Warden, LA., he resided in Baton Rouge, LA with his wife of 52 years, Minnie Anderson. Rev. Fountain was a Vietnam Veteran (U.S. Army), retired instrument fitter and engaged in his community by volunteering as a firefighter, with the Capital Area Recovery Program, and various other outreach groups. He was the former Co-Pastor of Victory and Power Ministries, Pastor of Grace of God Christian Fellowship and later joined New Beginning Baptist Church. He will be deeply missed by his aforementioned wife, children Dawn, Tracy, and George IV (Gabrielle), grandchildren Daniel & Jenna Jenkins, brothers Leroy (Carolyn), Floyd, Robert (Jean), Henry, and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral Service: Winnfield Funeral Home 7221 Plank Road Baton Rouge LA. Saturday, October 31st at 11am. Masks required and limited seating. Viewing from 9am – 11am| Livestream also available. Committal Ceremony: Louisiana National Cemetery 303 W. Mount Pleasant Rd. Zachary, LA. Monday, November 2nd at 11am.

