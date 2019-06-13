George "BooJack" Fowler Jr a native of Maringouin and resident of Baton Rouge passed away at the age of 69 at Chateau Diville Nursing Home in Donaldsonville. Visiting Friday June 14, 2019 2:00pm to 6:00pm at A Wesley Funeral Home 10810 Ventress Dr Maringouin, La. Religious Service Saturday June 15,2019 11:00am at Rose Hill Baptist Church 14470 La Highway 77 Rosedale, La. Interment in Church Cemetery. Professional Services Entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019