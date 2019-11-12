George Godfrey Townsend passed away on November 9, 2019 at his home in the Plains, Louisiana at the age of 88, approximately 300 yards from where he was born on July 26, 1931. He was preceded in death by his parents Isaac and Sophie McHenry Townsend, his sister Gertrude McKowen (Alex), brother Ike Townsend (Frances) and nephew Bill Townsend. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Helen Ray White Townsend, his daughter Helen Diane Townsend Spohrer (John) and sons Jeffrey Craig Townsend (Paulette) and George Barry Townsend, nieces Brenda Bonham (David) and Terri Richmond (Randy) and nephews Alex McKowen, and Hewitt Townsend. He graduated from Zachary High School where he played basketball and baseball. He turned his childhood love of horses into a business, breeding and raising Quarter Horses and cattle. He retired from Copolymer after 45 years of service. Also, he served on the Board of Directors of the Copo Federal Credit Union for multiple terms. He was a member of the Zachary Community Church. Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home in Zachary 10 - 11 am on Thursday, November 14, with the funeral service at 11 am. Burial will follow in the Young Family Cemetery. Donations may be made in memory of George G. Townsend to the Zachary Community Church, 4455 Church St, Zachary, LA 70791. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019