George Harrison
George Harrison, who retired from the East Baton Rouge School System, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Visiting at Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services from 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm on Thursday, Sep. 17. Religious services at Hall Davis & Son, 11:30 am on Friday, Sep. 18, conducted by the Rev. George Pierce. Interment at Louisiana National Cemetery. Survivors include daughter, Leila (Larry) Murphy, Dallas, TX; sons, Warndell (Paula) Harrison, Sugarland TX, Robert (Karen) Harrison Sr., Baton Rouge, La., Bruce Michael Harrison, Baton Rouge, La.; 11 grandchildren. Preceded in death by two sons, George Roy and Al Joseph Harrison, and daughter, Dorothy Marie Harrison.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
SEP
18
Service
11:30 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
