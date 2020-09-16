Or Copy this URL to Share

George Harrison, who retired from the East Baton Rouge School System, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Visiting at Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services from 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm on Thursday, Sep. 17. Religious services at Hall Davis & Son, 11:30 am on Friday, Sep. 18, conducted by the Rev. George Pierce. Interment at Louisiana National Cemetery. Survivors include daughter, Leila (Larry) Murphy, Dallas, TX; sons, Warndell (Paula) Harrison, Sugarland TX, Robert (Karen) Harrison Sr., Baton Rouge, La., Bruce Michael Harrison, Baton Rouge, La.; 11 grandchildren. Preceded in death by two sons, George Roy and Al Joseph Harrison, and daughter, Dorothy Marie Harrison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store