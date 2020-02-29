|
George Harvey Ross, 90, died on February 28, 2020, at his home in Missouri City, Texas, surrounded by his family. He was born October 13, 1929 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the son of William Harvey Ross and Evelyn Bertha Reinken Ross. George graduated from Istrouma High School in 1947, where he was a member of the basketball team. Following graduation, he attended classes at Northwestern University and Southeastern University, where he played basketball. On February 19, 1949, he married Nelda Nichols. They celebrated 71 years together nine days before he died. George worked for Kaiser Aluminum for 30 years beginning in 1949. He was a supervisor when he retired in 1979. He spent many years after retirement cooking for his family and caring for his grandchildren after school and during summers. George loved sports and was an active athlete when he was younger, playing baseball and basketball in Industrial and City leagues for many years. He coached basketball at Lanier Baptist Church and baseball for the American Legion. He especially loved his LSU Tigers, listening to football and basketball games on the radio and watching on TV as they began being televised. He never missed a game. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, hobbies he shared with family and good friends. George was a family man and enjoyed having all his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids around the house. In addition to his parents, George was predeceased by his son, Wade Luke; brother, Henry Lee Ross; and sister-in-law, Jeanne Courville Ross. Surviving in addition to his wife, Nelda (Nichols), are his daughters, Nadine Ross Kittrell and Melissa Ross; grandchildren, Kristin Kittrell Tassin and her husband, Shannon; David Scott Kittrell, Jr. and his wife Christy; and Kathryn "Katy" Ross; five great-grandchildren Abigail, Sarah, Hannah, Kylie and Tyler; brother, Abe Ross and his wife, Kathy; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 5:00-7:00 p.m., and Wednesday, March 4, 2020, Noon-2:00 p.m. A celebration of life and service of remembrance will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020