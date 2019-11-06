Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Henry Blankenship PhD. View Sign Service Information Evans & Miller Funeral Homes 411 Dewey Poteau , OK 74953 (918)-647-2238 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Evans & Miller Funeral Homes 411 Dewey Poteau , OK 74953 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Evans & Miller Funeral Homes 411 Dewey Poteau , OK 74953 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

George Henry Blankenship, PhD, 87, of Poteau, OK passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 in Ft. Smith, AR. George was born September 29, 1932 in Wichita Falls, TX to Billy & Bessie Mae (Tasker) Blankenship. George graduated from Loyola University Pharmacy School. He owned and operated a successful pharmacy in Baker, LA for many years before moving to Poteau in 2005 where he continued to practice pharmacy in both Arkansas and Oklahoma. He was especially adept at building tables & step stools from repurposed materials. George was a chief peanut brittle consumer, an expert homemade ice cream maker. He served in various capacities in local government, civil service, church and community organizations. He was an honorary member of the Baker Over-the-Hill Coffee Club. He was preceded in death by his sister, Florence Blankenship and his parents. Survivors include his spouse, Verl Dougherty Blankenship; his children, Karen Sue Blankenship Gross (Jeff), George Randall Blankenship (Gay), Georgette Elaine Blankenship Teekel (Shane); stepchildren, Lyndell Kern Bezet (Neal), Jan Kern Miller (Tom), Artie Kern Smith (Myron), Arthur J. Kern (Suzette); grandchildren, Andrew Stephen Gross, Adam Christopher Gross, Ashley Elizabeth Gross Davis, Meriget Blankenship Wilbur, Jonathan Randall Blankenship, Timothy James Blankenship, Shane Lee Teekel Jr., Allison Colleen Teekel, Joshua William Teekel, Matthew Grant Teekel; step grandchildren, Mistie B. Stephens (Bruce), Kristie B. Hornsby (Starr), Aubrey M. Myers (Troy), David Dearman (Megan), Alex Kern (Lauren), Tara Kern; great grandchildren, Tyler Stephen Gross, Riley Lane Gross, Caroline Elizabeth Gross, Noah Douglas Davis, Eli Douglas Gross, Claire Elizabeth Gross, Isabella Meriget Blankenship, Lorelei Margaret Gross; great step grandchildren, Chris Stephens, Riley Hornsby Nunez, Hudson Hornsby, Chapman Hornsby, Stella Hornsby, Graham Myers, Hinton Dearman; step great great grandchild, Lynnon Nunez; nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, step nieces and nieces. Services will be 1 pm, Friday, November 8, 2019 at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau, OK with Jerry Williams officiating. Interment will follow in Vaughn Cemetery, Gilmore, OK. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Blankenship, Andrew Gross, Adam Gross, Alex Kern, David Dearman. Honorary pallbearers will be Butch Gilstrap, Dewey Shoup, Conroy Martin, Vern Martin, Martin Bosco and Myron Smith. 