George James Harris, a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on 1/1/2020, at the age of 105. He was born to Joseph & Edna Harris in Baton Rouge. He is survived by his wife Laura Claire Harris of 79 years, his three children: Claire Lee of Middletown DE, Carole Harris of Baton Rouge, and George Harris Jr of Baton Rouge; ten grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Joseph Courtland (Bob) Harris, and twin-sister Elva Newberry. He graduated from LSU with a BA in Accounting and worked at Standard Oil of New Jersey (now Exxon) from 1939 to 1982. He was also instrumental in founding the E-Federal Credit Union started in 1942. In retirement, he enjoyed woodworking and, among other things, crafted a number of miniature houses including a replica of his grandmother's Lafayette Street house built before the Civil War. He was very active in his church until the last few years when he enjoyed watching Bethany online with family. A private graveside service will be held Monday.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020