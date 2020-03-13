Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Joseph Goudeau. View Sign Service Information Central Funeral Home 9995 Hooper Rd. Central , LA 70818 (225)-236-0800 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Zoar Baptist Church Hooper Rd Central , LA View Map Service 11:00 AM Zoar Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

George Joseph Goudeau was a man who loved God with all of his heart. He was a devoted husband for 55 years and loved his family. He served the Lord in his church, was chaplain in Hunt Prison Ministry, and taught Bible Studies in the prison for 25 years. George had a heart for the people of India and went on missions there often. He passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at his home in Greenwell Springs. George was an Army veteran who served in Korea and later went on to retire from Bell South after 33 years. He was a loving husband, father and friend and will be missed dearly by all those who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife, Mary Nell Goudeau; son, John Randall Goudeau; daughter, Lacy Goudeau; sister, Dot Cabler (Charles); brother, Richard Goudeau; brother in laws, Aven Dearman and Cooper Dallas (Linda); sister in laws, Carolyn Evans (Duaine), Margarite Burt, Betty Poche (Jarvis) and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wheeler Joseph Goudeau and Nettie Herbert Goudeau; sister, Gena Goudeau Emmer; sister in law, Marvene Dearman and brother in law, Buddy Burt. Visitation will be held at Zoar Baptist Church on Hooper Rd in Central, LA on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 9:00 am until service time at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Zoar Baptist Church Cemetery. Please view and sign the online register at George Joseph Goudeau was a man who loved God with all of his heart. He was a devoted husband for 55 years and loved his family. He served the Lord in his church, was chaplain in Hunt Prison Ministry, and taught Bible Studies in the prison for 25 years. George had a heart for the people of India and went on missions there often. He passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at his home in Greenwell Springs. George was an Army veteran who served in Korea and later went on to retire from Bell South after 33 years. He was a loving husband, father and friend and will be missed dearly by all those who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife, Mary Nell Goudeau; son, John Randall Goudeau; daughter, Lacy Goudeau; sister, Dot Cabler (Charles); brother, Richard Goudeau; brother in laws, Aven Dearman and Cooper Dallas (Linda); sister in laws, Carolyn Evans (Duaine), Margarite Burt, Betty Poche (Jarvis) and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wheeler Joseph Goudeau and Nettie Herbert Goudeau; sister, Gena Goudeau Emmer; sister in law, Marvene Dearman and brother in law, Buddy Burt. Visitation will be held at Zoar Baptist Church on Hooper Rd in Central, LA on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 9:00 am until service time at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Zoar Baptist Church Cemetery. Please view and sign the online register at www.centralfuneralhomela.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close