George, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend; passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the age of 96. He retired as the Director of the LSU Library; was a resident and native of Plaquemine, La. George was a US Army Veteran who served in World War II. He is survived by his children, Dr. George Guidry, III, Ken Guidry, and Kay Guidry Haddad; grandchildren, Stephen Haddad and wife Sarabeth, and Dr. Ashley Haddad Noriea; great granddaughter, Eponine Haddad. Preceded in death by his wife of 76 years, Ida "Tootie" Dupont Guidry; parents, George and Violet Dobel Guidry; and son in law, Michael Haddad. George was a City Councilman for many years, past President of the La Reserves Officers Association, founder of the Plaquemine Jaycees, former member and President of the Iberville Parish School Board, and former President of the Iberville Parish Library Board. Special thanks to close friends, Billy and Dianne Bujol, Timmy and Lisa Francise, Sue Loubiere, Robbie and Susan Dupont, Elizabeth Dickerson, his sitters Beverly, Gayle and Gertie, his nurse Kellie Dupont Shearer and Comfort Care Hospice for their loving care. Also special thanks to everyone who has prayed for and supported our family in our time of need. Visitation will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 8 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. Inurnment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 7 to June 10, 2019