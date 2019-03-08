Obituary Guest Book View Sign

George Joseph Shaheen Sr., a loving husband father, grandfather, great grandfather, friend to all and owner of Shaheen's Department Store, passed away on March 4, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born in White Castle, a lifelong resident of Donaldsonville, a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and served as City Councilman of Donaldsonville (District 2). He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph Society, American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lorraine Landry; three sons, George Jr. (Donna), Claude and John (Johnna); three daughters, Leslie Nelson (Kirby), Cindy Hales (Troy), and Sandy Blanchard (Kevin); nine grandchildren, Georgia and Hayden Shaheen, Kayla (Brodie Bagley) Vance and Landry Nelson, Garrett and Parker Hales, Dylan and Olivia Blanchard; two great grandchildren, Gavin and Eden Bagley; and one sister, Amelia Lanoix. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph Ameen Shaheen and Olga Samaha, immigrants from Beirut, Lebanon; four brothers, Emile, Nicholas, Raymond and Ellis; brother-in-law, Earl "Chumbo" Lanoix; three sisters-in-law, Edith Shaheen, Phyllis Shaheen and Beulah Shaheen; and a grandson, Mace Nelson. George attended Donaldsonville High School where he excelled in basketball and football and remained an avid sports fan always rooting for LSU. To him the most important thing in this world was family and love. He lived by this and taught us every day that family is all you have so love them. He was a selfless, hardworking man who took care of his family, but also others who needed him. Growing up during tough times, he defied the odds. His faith and love in God made him the man he was and he touched the lives of many. He was truly one of a kind. Visitation will be at Ourso Funeral Home Donaldsonville on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and will resume on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m., celebrated by Father Philip Spano and co-celebrant, Father Paul Yi. Entombment will follow at Ascension Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Vance Nelson, Dylan Blanchard, Landry Nelson, Garrett Hales, Parker Hales and Hayden Shaheen. The family wishes to extend special thanks to George's earthly angels who were lovingly devoted to his care and to his family. Also, a special thanks to the many friends who always stopped by to visit. Go Tigers!

George Joseph Shaheen Sr., a loving husband father, grandfather, great grandfather, friend to all and owner of Shaheen's Department Store, passed away on March 4, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born in White Castle, a lifelong resident of Donaldsonville, a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and served as City Councilman of Donaldsonville (District 2). He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph Society, American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lorraine Landry; three sons, George Jr. (Donna), Claude and John (Johnna); three daughters, Leslie Nelson (Kirby), Cindy Hales (Troy), and Sandy Blanchard (Kevin); nine grandchildren, Georgia and Hayden Shaheen, Kayla (Brodie Bagley) Vance and Landry Nelson, Garrett and Parker Hales, Dylan and Olivia Blanchard; two great grandchildren, Gavin and Eden Bagley; and one sister, Amelia Lanoix. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph Ameen Shaheen and Olga Samaha, immigrants from Beirut, Lebanon; four brothers, Emile, Nicholas, Raymond and Ellis; brother-in-law, Earl "Chumbo" Lanoix; three sisters-in-law, Edith Shaheen, Phyllis Shaheen and Beulah Shaheen; and a grandson, Mace Nelson. George attended Donaldsonville High School where he excelled in basketball and football and remained an avid sports fan always rooting for LSU. To him the most important thing in this world was family and love. He lived by this and taught us every day that family is all you have so love them. He was a selfless, hardworking man who took care of his family, but also others who needed him. Growing up during tough times, he defied the odds. His faith and love in God made him the man he was and he touched the lives of many. He was truly one of a kind. Visitation will be at Ourso Funeral Home Donaldsonville on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and will resume on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m., celebrated by Father Philip Spano and co-celebrant, Father Paul Yi. Entombment will follow at Ascension Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Vance Nelson, Dylan Blanchard, Landry Nelson, Garrett Hales, Parker Hales and Hayden Shaheen. The family wishes to extend special thanks to George's earthly angels who were lovingly devoted to his care and to his family. Also, a special thanks to the many friends who always stopped by to visit. Go Tigers! Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Ourso Funeral Home

Send Flowers Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Korean War Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close