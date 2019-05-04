An operator for KCS railroad for 33 years. Retired in 2001 and was a resident of Denham Springs, Buster passed away at The Carpenter House on Sunday April 14, 2019 after a long battle with COPD. He was 78, a native of Pattison, MS. Buster is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Brenda Tanner Perkins; three children, Marsha P. Hano, Kelley Perkins and Wife Pam Perkins, Danny Perkins and Wife Laurie Perkins; one sister, Mary "Scrap" Baker; three grandchildren, Shelby Hano, Paige Perkins, and Hannah Perkins. He was preceded in death by his parents Sam and Blanch Rogers Perkins; two brothers, John L Perkins, Rufus Perkins; four sisters Clare Scott, Easter Fife, Murtle Mathes, Peggy Blackley; Son-in-law Kenneth "Bo" Hano. On May 25, 2019 A small memorial and burial will be held in the Perkins family cemetery in MS.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 4 to May 5, 2019