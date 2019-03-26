George Kingston "King" Hardeman passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at his home. King was born in New Orleans on May 13, 1946 and was a resident of Baton Rouge for the last 40+ years. King retired from Plastics Distributors Co. in New Orleans. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Vanessa Hardeman of Basalt, CO, his daughter Cheryl Welborn of Baton Rouge, his grandchildren Max and Ava Welborn and Bentley Hardeman. He is also survived by his loving companion of the last 12 years, Pam Rhodes. King was a longtime member of St. Aloysius Church in Baton Rouge and he also enjoyed attending mass at St. John the Baptist in Brusly. He enjoyed working on antique cars and was an active member of R.O.D.S car club. Visitation will be held at St. Aloysius Catholic Church on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A funeral mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Fr. Randy Cuevas. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the Miss Jo-Ann Hardeman scholarship fund at St. Aloysius School. Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St. is in charge of arrangements.