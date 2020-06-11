George L. Brown entered into eternal rest at his residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Monday, June 8, 2020. He was an 88 year old New Orleans, Louisiana native and a U.S. Air Force Veteran. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 11:00 am until service at 1:00 pm conducted by Minister Myra Miller; interment at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Survivors include his children, Sharon B. Smith(Arthur), Debra Anderson and Shedrick Brown; five grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

