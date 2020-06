Or Copy this URL to Share

George L. Brown entered into eternal rest at his residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Monday, June 8, 2020. He was an 88 year old New Orleans, Louisiana native and a U.S. Air Force Veteran. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 11:00 am until service at 1:00 pm conducted by Minister Myra Miller; interment at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Survivors include his children, Sharon B. Smith(Arthur), Debra Anderson and Shedrick Brown; five grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

