George Lee Merritte, Jr. entered into eternal rest in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He was a 50 year old native and resident of Baton Rouge. Visitation at Philadelphia Full Gospel Church, 7317 Hanks Dr. on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 7-9 pm; visitation resumes at the church on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Bishop C.L. Shepherd, Sr.; interment at Davis/Hamilton Cemetery, St. Francisville, Louisiana. Survivors include his mother, Irene Davis Anderson (Jarrot); wife, Sandra Merritte; sister, Tonja Jones; maternal grandmother, Belle Davis. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2019