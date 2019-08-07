George Lee Merritte, Jr.

Service Information
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-3802
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Philadelphia Full Gospel Church
7317 Hanks Dr.
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
at the church
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
at the church
Obituary
George Lee Merritte, Jr. entered into eternal rest in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He was a 50 year old native and resident of Baton Rouge. Visitation at Philadelphia Full Gospel Church, 7317 Hanks Dr. on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 7-9 pm; visitation resumes at the church on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Bishop C.L. Shepherd, Sr.; interment at Davis/Hamilton Cemetery, St. Francisville, Louisiana. Survivors include his mother, Irene Davis Anderson (Jarrot); wife, Sandra Merritte; sister, Tonja Jones; maternal grandmother, Belle Davis. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2019
