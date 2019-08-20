Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Leo Carmouche. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Send Flowers Obituary

George Leo Carmouche, 76, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was surrounded by his loving family as he passed away on August 18, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. A long-time resident of Baton Rouge, George was born in Napoleonville, Louisiana on December 10, 1942 and was the second of six children born to Josephine Talbot Carmouche and Thomas Lawrence Carmouche. Growing up in Lake Charles, George was a rascal loved by all. He delighted in mercilessly teasing his sister Sugar, fighting with his older brother Don, and loving his younger siblings Jim, Betty and Jeanette unconditionally. George graduated from Assumption High in Napoleonville. He later earned his Juris Doctorate from Loyola Law School in New Orleans, LA. In 1973, George, assisted by his first wife, Barbara Stoker Carmouche, opened a law practice in Moss Bluff, Louisiana where their four children were raised. He served as the President of both the Moss Bluff Civic Club and the Sam Houston H.S. Athletic Association beginning his commitment to public service. George later relocated to Baton Rouge where he ultimately met his soulmate and wife of 27 years, Ann Bennett Carmouche. He served as a Sr. Attorney for the State Senate and had the great honor of being appointed Commissioner of Conservation, Louisiana's highest Oil and Gas official, by Governor Mike Foster. For a period of time, George worked with two of his sons, Scott and Paul, in the Oil and Gas Title business before finishing his illustrious law career when he retired from the law firm he founded, George L. Carmouche, APLC. George and Ann spent many happy years together sharing a common love of music, dancing, golf, travel, and time spent with their children and grandchildren. George became an avid golfer forging many wonderful friendships through the sport and at the Nineteenth Hole. His final years were spent playing golf on an almost daily basis with his brother Don and best friend Jay Roccaforte, among many others at the Country Club of Louisiana. George was preceded in death by his parents, brothers-in-law Rick (Big) Landry and Lee Meyer, nephews Ben Meyer and Bobby Landry. Survived by his loving wife Ann. Siblings: Donald (Kathleen) Carmouche, Kathleen ""Sugar"" Meyer, James (Marie) Carmouche, Elizabeth (Phil) Lott and Jeanette (Mike) Pellegrin. Children: Bill (Raquel) Carmouche, Cheryl (Steve) Cake, Scott (Mary) Carmouche, and Paul (Maria) Carmouche. Grandchildren: Alexie, Bibi, and Austin Carmouche, Michelle (Travis) Moore, Elicia (Richard) Jo, Mathew (Brittany) Evans, Christy Carmouche, Gretchen (Govian) España, Tommy (Rachel) Rothermel, Grant Rothermel, Johanna (Isaiah) Cody, Julie, Nathan and Nicholas Carmouche and Great Grandchildren: Melanie, Mackenzie and Lucas Moore, Tavi España and Harlow Cody. 