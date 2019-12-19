George Louis James, a resident of Plaquemine, LA age 43 received eternal life on Friday December 13, 2019. He was educated in Iberville Parish School System. A faithful member of Greater St Mary B.C. He was reared by his Aunt Verla J. Spriggs and a host of other relatives and friends. Visiting at Roscoe Mortuary on Friday December 20, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm. Religious service Saturday at 12 noon at Greater St Mary B C Plaquemine, LA. Pastor Geoffrey Sykes. Arrangements entrusted to Roscoe Mortuary (225) 687-4216.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019