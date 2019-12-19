George Louis James

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Louis James.
Service Information
Roscoe Mortuary
58635 Meriam St
Plaquemine, LA
70764
(225)-687-4216
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roscoe Mortuary
58635 Meriam St
Plaquemine, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Greater St Mary B C
Plaquemine, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

George Louis James, a resident of Plaquemine, LA age 43 received eternal life on Friday December 13, 2019. He was educated in Iberville Parish School System. A faithful member of Greater St Mary B.C. He was reared by his Aunt Verla J. Spriggs and a host of other relatives and friends. Visiting at Roscoe Mortuary on Friday December 20, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm. Religious service Saturday at 12 noon at Greater St Mary B C Plaquemine, LA. Pastor Geoffrey Sykes. Arrangements entrusted to Roscoe Mortuary (225) 687-4216.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.