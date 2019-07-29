George M. Cotton died at home in the loving embrace of his family, Monday, July 29th, 2019 in Baton Rouge, at the age of 72. Survived by his mother, Laura Lofton Cotton; his wife of 40 years, Kathleen Verret Bourke, their son, Erik Bourke Cotton, daughter-in-law Kristina Cotton; sister Beth Cotton Phillips, of Baton Rouge, and niece Laura Phillips, of Springfield; grandchildren, Sebastian, Slade, Patrick William and Jack Cotton, and great grandson, Aiden Cotton and mother, Taylor Hunt, all of Ocala, FL; granddaughters Katherine Anne Cotton, Baton Rouge, and Danielle Card, of Boston, MA. He is also survived by godchildren, Dr. Jacqueline Curtis, Dallas, Tx.; Alexandra Ghara, Washington, D.C.; and Robert Dardenne, of St. Petersburg, FL; brothers-in-law, George Bourke and wife Donna, Patrick Bourke, John Bourke, and Michael Bourke; nephews, Michael Charleville, and Christopher Bourke. Survived by cousins in the Lofton, Cotton, Bourke, and Verret clans. He was predeceased by his father, George Sterling Cotton, best friend, Bob Dardenne, and niece Mimi Charleville Bourke. He was born August 1, 1946, in Baton Rouge, the son of George S. and Laura Cotton. He was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School, LSU School of Journalism and LSU Law School; and a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard. He was a reporter for the Palm Beach Times, the Morning Advocate and State-Times, from 1969-83. He clerked at the Louisiana Supreme Court 1985-86. He was in private practice from 1986-2005, and following Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, he joined the Office of Chief Counsel, FEMA, and served as FEMA's counsel until retirement in 2013. His family is grateful for the extended care given by the physicians and nurses of M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, and Hospice of Baton Rouge.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 29 to July 30, 2019