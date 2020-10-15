George Melvin McClendon 73, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend went to his eternal home on Wednesday October 14, 2020. George was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed being in the woods hunting, or on the water fishing. He loved watching LSU football and spending time with friends and family. George leaves behind to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 48 years Connie Blount McClendon; children, Crystal McClendon Boudreau (Mike), Chad Eli McClendon (Tasha); sister, Mildred McClendon Eldridge; grandchildren, Nathan McClendon, Bryce McClendon, Colin Boudreau, Kaylee McClendon, Emma Boudreau, Brayden Boudreau, Ava Boudreau; He is preceded in death by his parents, William Herman McClendon, and Myrtle Bankston McClendon; son, William McClendon; sister Lucille McClendon Stringfield. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Sunday, October 18, from 12 pm until a celebration of life at 2 pm. Pallbearers will be, Ricky Blount, Kevin Thompson, Trevor Pennington, Daniel Gayle, Curtis Avery, Russ Harris, Dewayne Eldridge, and Mike Richards. The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Glenn Landry, Dr. Goree, and the great staff at The Carpenter House. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com