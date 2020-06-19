A retired painting contractor and a lifelong resident of Denham Springs, he passed away Thursday, June 16, 2011, at La Maison Elderly Care in Denham Springs at age 82. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. After graduating from Denham Springs High School, he served in the National Guard and met and married the love of his life, Beth. Together they built a successful career as a residential and commercial painting contractor while raising their son, Johnny, and their daughter, Donna. They were members of Amite Baptist Church where he was a deacon and where he and his wife were dedicated Sunday school teachers. In the 1970s, he became a member of the board of directors with First National Bank of Denham Springs (Hancock Bank) and retired after 35 years. He was a master gardener and loved hunting and fishing. Visitation at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on Monday, June 20, from 10 a.m. until funeral services in the funeral home chapel at 3 p.m., conducted by Dr. Terry Booth. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, Denham Springs. He is survived by a daughter, Donna Mercier Ferguson; son, John Clifton Mercier; sisters, Helen Dier and Bonnie Mercier Crow; brother, Wayne Mercier; granddaughter, Alexis Ferguson; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Genevieve "Beth" Mercier; parents, Charles and Ruby Mercier; sisters, Margie Humphries and Rita Jennings; and brother, Joe Mercier. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to his lifelong best friend, Doug Kelly; his sister, Helen Dier; his caretakers, Veronica Morgan, Laura Crow, Mary Scott and Muriel West; Hospice Amedisys, especially his nurse, Ms. Leslie; Hospice Compasis, and the staff of La Maison, especially Ms. Linda. Services performed under the direction of Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs. To sign the guestbook, please visit www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in The Advocate on Jun. 19, 2020.