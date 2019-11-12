Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George N. Gonzales III. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Send Flowers Obituary

George N. Gonzales, III, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on November 10, 2019 at the age of 78. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving as a Captain for nine and half years, flying helicopters and KC-135. George was a parishioner, Eucharistic Minister and usher at St. George Catholic Church. He was an avid hunter and sportsman who was an excellent marksman. George was the co-owner of GN Gonzales, LLC a motorcycle dealership. He was a 1959 graduate of Catholic High School and a graduate of LSU. George was a motorcycle enthusiast. He loved to ride….he could make a mean chili. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Linda Tramel Gonzales; sons, George N. Gonzales, IV (Margo) of Baton Rouge, LA, and Kevin S. Gonzales (Silvia) of Miami, FL; sister, Sylvia C. Gonzales of Gonzales, LA; grandchildren, Justin Rai, Christopher Gonzales, Carlo and Diego Gonzales; niece, Robin Cleveland; and a nephew, Todd Cleveland. Preceded in death by his daughter, Laura Jeanene Gonzales; parents, Jeanette Robards Gonzales and George N. Gonzales, Jr. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 6PM until 9PM and resuming again on Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. George Catholic Church, 7808 St. George Dr., Baton Rouge, LA from 10AM until 11AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11AM. Interment to follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. The Family would like to extend a special thanks to St. Joseph Hospice Staff, especially Mary Alice. Please consider making a memorial contribution to St. George Catholic Church.

