Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George N. Mixon. View Sign Service Information Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Schertz Funeral Home Chapel Rosary 7:00 PM Schertz Funeral Home Chapel Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Randolph Main Chapel #1 Randolph Air Force Base View Map Graveside service 9:45 AM Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery Shelter #5 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

October 19, 1932 – July 5, 2019 - Senior Master Sargent George Neil Mixon passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019 surrounded by his family. George was born in Watson, Louisiana, October 19, 1932. He joined the Air Force in 1952 and married the love of his life Mary Varner in 1955. They had 7 children: Veronica Mixon, Margaret (Murray) Daw, Barbara (Thomas) Richeal, Debra (Charlie) Gautreaux, Pamela Mixon, Neil Mixon, Jr. and Beverly (John) Keller. They had 14 grandchildren, 10 step-grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 10 great step-grandchildren. George served in the Korean and Vietnam wars; with tours in the Philippines, Thailand, and Turkey. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal and Bronze Star, and retired after 26 years. They settled in Marion, Texas, where they built their dream home together. He touched many lives and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held from 5:00 -9:00 PM on Friday, July 12th, at the Schertz Funeral Home Chapel, with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 13th, at Randolph Main Chapel #1, located on Randolph Air Force Base. Graveside services, with full military honors, will take place at 9:45 AM on Monday, July 15th, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, at Shelter #5. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any of the following: , VFW, Salvation Army, Hope Hospice of New Braunfels or Randolph AFB Catholic Church. October 19, 1932 – July 5, 2019 - Senior Master Sargent George Neil Mixon passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019 surrounded by his family. George was born in Watson, Louisiana, October 19, 1932. He joined the Air Force in 1952 and married the love of his life Mary Varner in 1955. They had 7 children: Veronica Mixon, Margaret (Murray) Daw, Barbara (Thomas) Richeal, Debra (Charlie) Gautreaux, Pamela Mixon, Neil Mixon, Jr. and Beverly (John) Keller. They had 14 grandchildren, 10 step-grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 10 great step-grandchildren. George served in the Korean and Vietnam wars; with tours in the Philippines, Thailand, and Turkey. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal and Bronze Star, and retired after 26 years. They settled in Marion, Texas, where they built their dream home together. He touched many lives and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held from 5:00 -9:00 PM on Friday, July 12th, at the Schertz Funeral Home Chapel, with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 13th, at Randolph Main Chapel #1, located on Randolph Air Force Base. Graveside services, with full military honors, will take place at 9:45 AM on Monday, July 15th, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, at Shelter #5. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any of the following: , VFW, Salvation Army, Hope Hospice of New Braunfels or Randolph AFB Catholic Church. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 9 to July 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.