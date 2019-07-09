George N. Mixon (1932 - 2019)
Service Information
Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX
78154
(210)-658-9224
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schertz Funeral Home Chapel
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Schertz Funeral Home Chapel
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Randolph Main Chapel #1
Randolph Air Force Base
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:45 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Shelter #5
View Map
Obituary
October 19, 1932 – July 5, 2019 - Senior Master Sargent George Neil Mixon passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019 surrounded by his family. George was born in Watson, Louisiana, October 19, 1932. He joined the Air Force in 1952 and married the love of his life Mary Varner in 1955. They had 7 children: Veronica Mixon, Margaret (Murray) Daw, Barbara (Thomas) Richeal, Debra (Charlie) Gautreaux, Pamela Mixon, Neil Mixon, Jr. and Beverly (John) Keller. They had 14 grandchildren, 10 step-grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 10 great step-grandchildren. George served in the Korean and Vietnam wars; with tours in the Philippines, Thailand, and Turkey. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal and Bronze Star, and retired after 26 years. They settled in Marion, Texas, where they built their dream home together. He touched many lives and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held from 5:00 -9:00 PM on Friday, July 12th, at the Schertz Funeral Home Chapel, with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 13th, at Randolph Main Chapel #1, located on Randolph Air Force Base. Graveside services, with full military honors, will take place at 9:45 AM on Monday, July 15th, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, at Shelter #5. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any of the following: , VFW, Salvation Army, Hope Hospice of New Braunfels or Randolph AFB Catholic Church.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 9 to July 13, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force bullet Vietnam War bullet Veterans bullet World War II
