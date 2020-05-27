George Nelson Murphy, 71, of Albany, Louisiana, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2020 in Hammond, Louisiana. George was born in Albany, Louisiana, on May 3, 1949. George was raised in Amite, Louisiana, where he attended High School. After which he served 4 years in the United States Army. He is survived by his son, Eric Murphy, and Eric's step-brother Julio Gomez; brothers, Frank H. Murphy and Conrad Murphy. He is preceded in death by his infant daughter, Georgia Ann Murphy; parents, Georgia Ann Stewart Murphy and Clarence Percy Murphy; step-mother, Jewel Stevens Murphy; brothers Derald Murphy, Wardell Murphy, and sister Rosalie Murphy Brown. Due to the current order by Gov. Edwards, the family is not able to invite the public to a visitation or funeral service as intended. A graveside service will be held for the family at his final resting place in Old Zion Hill Cemetery on Saturday, May 30 at 10:00 a.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store