"May the angels lead you into paradise, may they receive you at your coming, and may they give you everlasting peace." On June 29th, 2020, Dr. George Noah Baquet, Jr., departed this world to join his better half after passing away of complications with diabetes. Dr. Baquet was born in the Depression era town of Alexandria, LA on December 10th, 1932, the first born of George Noah Baquet, Sr., and Georgina Bienvenu Baquet and the loving brother to Margaret, Elizabeth and Paul. The family moved closer to home in 1947 when they settled in Breaux Bridge, LA where George attended St. Bernard High, excelling in both his studies and basketball. Graduating in 1950, George attended Southwest Louisiana Institute (now University of Louisiana) on a basketball scholarship, playing only two seasons after which, he decided to devote more time to his pre-med studies, graduating in 1954. George attended Louisiana State University Medical School in New Orleans where he lost his Cajun accent but found the love of his life, a Charity Nursing School student, Marilyn Dunlap. They were married in 1957 and George graduated in 1958, simultaneously taking his medical board exam while becoming a father to his oldest son Gregory, who was followed by Marshall, Georgette, and Jason over the next six years. After an internship at the venerable Charity Hospital in New Orleans, Dr. Baquet joined the Air Force spending two years as a General Medical Officer. In 1961, the family moved to Marilyn's hometown of Baton Rouge where Dr. Baquet hung out his shingle as a General Practitioner of Medicine, a calling where the family doc was often a personal friend who made house calls, reduced fractures, performed his own blood tests and ex-rays while at the same time delivering babies who grew up to have children Dr. Baquet would deliver. A bygone era of doctoring indeed. In addition to caring for his patients, Dr. Baquet served as the team physician for Redemptorist High School for many years and was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame in 2009. Dr. Baquet was a founding member of the American Academy of Family Practice and retired from the practice of Medicine in 2010. He spent the remaining years of his life enjoying fishing, his Old River Camp, gardening and being a caregiver to Marilyn in her final years. He is survived by his children Gregory Baquet, Marshall Baquet and his wife Joli, Georgette Baquet Fontenot and her husband Glynn, and Jason Baquet and his wife Brenda. He has nine grandchildren, Eliza Baquet, Marli and Noah Baquet, Brian, Ross, Mary Lynn and Brandon Fontenot, and Addison and Brylee Baquet. George has a great-granddaughter on the way as well. He is survived by his brother Paul Baquet and his wife Tootsie and was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Dunlap Baquet, his parents, George and Georgina Baquet, and sisters Margaret Rees and Elizabeth Bares. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral mass at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 5657 Thomas Rd., Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., and a rosary will be prayed before the mass at 9:30 a.m., in the sanctuary of the church. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Isidore Catholic Church, 5657 Thomas Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70811 or www.stisidorecommunity.org, or The American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 30 to Jul. 4, 2020.