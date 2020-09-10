George P. Robinson, Sr. departed this life on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at his residence in Thibodaux, LA. He was 84, a native of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux LA from 6:00 pm to 8:00 m. Visitation on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Living Word Church, 1916 Hwy 311, Schriever, LA from 9:00 am to religious services at 11:30 am. Burial in Brooklyn Cemetery, Raceland, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.