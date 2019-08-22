Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Journey Church 17407 Greenwell Springs Rd View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Journey Church 17407 Greenwell Springs Rd View Map Send Flowers Obituary

George 'Randy' Weishar passed away peacefully Saturday, August 17th surrounded by family and friends after a brief battle with cancer. He was born January 14th, 1941 in Baton Rouge, La. He was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School and attended Southeastern Louisiana University. Randy retired from Sears in retail management and continued his career selling commercial truck tires with Southern Tire Mart. Growing up, Randy enjoyed playing football, hunting, fishing, bull riding and boxing. During his boxing career, he achieved the level of Golden Gloves City Champ. He also had a passion for riding motorcycles, whether he was riding for pleasure or racing at Carroll's Speedway. Later in life he enjoyed spending time at his camp or boating on the Tickfaw River and Diversion Canal with family and friends. In addition to loving his family and friends, he had a great affection for animals. He had many pets throughout his life that included dogs, cats, a ferret, baby raccoon, baby squirrel and even a baby skunk. Randy taught us to work hard, live life to the fullest with no regrets, be fearless and never stop dancing. Randy is survived by three children: Bret Weishar (Lisa), Todd Weishar (Shawn), and Ashley Collison all of Baton Rouge. Grandchildren Jeanne, Amanda (John), Kyle (Tiffani), Jacob, and Nicole (Alex). Great-grandchildren Hayleigh, Ainsley, Jackson, Addy, Peyton, Stella, Bailey, and Harper. Brother Mac McNeill (Michelle) of Baton Rouge and Sister Daphne Robinson (Dr. Tommy Robinson) of Alexandria and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father Charles F. Weishar (Hilda), mother Marie Price McNeill (James L.), and brother Charles (Little Charlie) Weishar. The family is grateful for the compassionate support from the doctors, nurses, and support staff at OLOL Hospital. Visitation will be held at Journey Church, 17407 Greenwell Springs Rd, on Saturday, August 24th from 10 am until a memorial service to begin at 11 am. Attire is casual-Randy wear. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dream Day Foundation Benefits St. Jude, 11919 Bricksome Ave Suite E-8 Baton Rouge, LA 70816. George 'Randy' Weishar passed away peacefully Saturday, August 17th surrounded by family and friends after a brief battle with cancer. He was born January 14th, 1941 in Baton Rouge, La. He was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School and attended Southeastern Louisiana University. Randy retired from Sears in retail management and continued his career selling commercial truck tires with Southern Tire Mart. Growing up, Randy enjoyed playing football, hunting, fishing, bull riding and boxing. During his boxing career, he achieved the level of Golden Gloves City Champ. He also had a passion for riding motorcycles, whether he was riding for pleasure or racing at Carroll's Speedway. Later in life he enjoyed spending time at his camp or boating on the Tickfaw River and Diversion Canal with family and friends. In addition to loving his family and friends, he had a great affection for animals. He had many pets throughout his life that included dogs, cats, a ferret, baby raccoon, baby squirrel and even a baby skunk. Randy taught us to work hard, live life to the fullest with no regrets, be fearless and never stop dancing. Randy is survived by three children: Bret Weishar (Lisa), Todd Weishar (Shawn), and Ashley Collison all of Baton Rouge. Grandchildren Jeanne, Amanda (John), Kyle (Tiffani), Jacob, and Nicole (Alex). Great-grandchildren Hayleigh, Ainsley, Jackson, Addy, Peyton, Stella, Bailey, and Harper. Brother Mac McNeill (Michelle) of Baton Rouge and Sister Daphne Robinson (Dr. Tommy Robinson) of Alexandria and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father Charles F. Weishar (Hilda), mother Marie Price McNeill (James L.), and brother Charles (Little Charlie) Weishar. The family is grateful for the compassionate support from the doctors, nurses, and support staff at OLOL Hospital. Visitation will be held at Journey Church, 17407 Greenwell Springs Rd, on Saturday, August 24th from 10 am until a memorial service to begin at 11 am. Attire is casual-Randy wear. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dream Day Foundation Benefits St. Jude, 11919 Bricksome Ave Suite E-8 Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close