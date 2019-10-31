Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Roy Benjamin Tucker. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Service 12:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

George Roy Benjamin Tucker passed away in his home in Baton Rouge, LA on October 25, 2019. Born in Columbus, GA and later moved to Columbus, OH with his parents, Nelson and Susie Tucker of West Point, GA, and his 14 other siblings. He later moved to Gary, IN an entered into the workforce of Oil Refinery. After retirement from the Oil Industry, he became an Electrician and worked until retirement once again for the Gary Community School Corporation. George was an active member at Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church where the Rev. Darnell Johnson served as his Pastor and Spiritual Leader. He continued serving God until his failing health called for retirement. He was the first Deacon Emeritus that served at Mt Hermon Missionary Baptist Church. Although his health remained a factor in his life after retirement, George continued to serve God and giving God thanks for all that God has brought him through. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson and Susie Hodge Tucker; brothers, Frank, Abraham, Ernest, Robert, Charlie, John, Nelson, William, Eddie Bee, and Arthur; and sister, Mae Fannie Wilson. George leaves to cherish his memories his loving, devoted wife of 51 years, Rebecca A. Tucker (Baton Rouge); son, George R. Tucker II ( Tracy Tucker) of Hammond, IN; daughter, Kellie L. Tucker-Williams (Milton Williams) of Baton Rouge, LA; sister, Louella Hodnett; brothers, James Tucker(Betty) and Roosevelt Tucker (Ada), all of Columbus, Ohio; sister in law, Olivia Tucker Matthews; grandchildren, George R. Tucker III, Gerrod M. Tucker, Gerald C. Tucker, Jalon L. Williams and Rayna Robinson; three great grandpuppies, Blue Tucker, Brooklyn Diana Williams and Moodah Annalise Robinson; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA from 11 AM until service time at 12 PM. Burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019

