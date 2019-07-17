Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George Stephen "Steve" Bokun, age 75, of Baton Rouge, formerly of Lake Charles, Louisiana, died July 15, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Steve Bokun was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana to Dorothy Elaine Dugan and George John Bokun on December 28, 1943. He graduated from Lake Charles High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Louisiana Tech University. While at Louisiana Tech University, he was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He was previously married to his ex-wife Diane Taylor Bokun. Steve retired as a Geologist from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development where he was employed for over 35 years. He also worked part time for many years at Southdowns Lounge and Fairway View Lounge. Steve is preceded in death by his mother, Elaine Dugan Bokun, and his father, George Bokun. Steve is survived by his bother Mark Bokun, sister Lisa Bokun, his sons Todd (Annette) and Brad (Becky) Bokun and his six grandchildren Kevin, Kathryn, Camille, Bennett, Carter, and Anne Marie.

