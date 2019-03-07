George Travis

George Travis, 86, of Greensburg, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Visitation at MJR Friendly Service F/H, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane, Greensburg from 4 pm to 8 pm Friday, March 8, 2019. Religious service at Venable Chapel AME Church, 185 Venable Chapel Rd., Greensburg at 11 am Saturday. Interment in the church cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service F/H, Greensburg.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
