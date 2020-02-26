Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Wallace 'Boonie' Kelly Jr.. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Send Flowers Obituary

George Wallace 'Boonie' Kelly Jr. was born August 7, 1928 in Baton Rouge and passed away February 24, 2020 at age 91. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict and retired from Ethyl Corporation. George is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Roberta; children, Holly (Jack Harless), Kim (Billy Braswell), and Robin (Angie Guedry); grandchildren, Beau Braswell (Leila), Jodi Loup (Matt), Chase Braswell (Nicole), Kelly Gonzales (Kase), and Vince Morella, Jr. (Erin); and great grandchildren, Ella, William, Grace, Amelie, Remi, Jennings, Robert, Matthew, and Graydon. He is preceded in death by his parents, George Wallace Kelly, Sr. and Luvenia Lopez Kelly, and siblings, Helen, Thelma, Elma, M.J., Vera, and Dot. Visitation at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Boulevard, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 9:00 am until religious services at 11:00 am. A private burial will be held at a later date. Pallbearers will be Beau Braswell, Chase Braswell, Vince Morella, Jr., Kase Gonzales, Matt Loup, and Randy Kennison. George had a unique sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. A champion fish fryer, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and hard work. His family extends heartfelt appreciation to the caregivers at Carrington Place for their compassion and the special attention shown to "Mr. George". In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation or to a . George Wallace 'Boonie' Kelly Jr. was born August 7, 1928 in Baton Rouge and passed away February 24, 2020 at age 91. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict and retired from Ethyl Corporation. George is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Roberta; children, Holly (Jack Harless), Kim (Billy Braswell), and Robin (Angie Guedry); grandchildren, Beau Braswell (Leila), Jodi Loup (Matt), Chase Braswell (Nicole), Kelly Gonzales (Kase), and Vince Morella, Jr. (Erin); and great grandchildren, Ella, William, Grace, Amelie, Remi, Jennings, Robert, Matthew, and Graydon. He is preceded in death by his parents, George Wallace Kelly, Sr. and Luvenia Lopez Kelly, and siblings, Helen, Thelma, Elma, M.J., Vera, and Dot. Visitation at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Boulevard, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 9:00 am until religious services at 11:00 am. A private burial will be held at a later date. Pallbearers will be Beau Braswell, Chase Braswell, Vince Morella, Jr., Kase Gonzales, Matt Loup, and Randy Kennison. George had a unique sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. A champion fish fryer, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and hard work. His family extends heartfelt appreciation to the caregivers at Carrington Place for their compassion and the special attention shown to "Mr. George". In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation or to a . Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations