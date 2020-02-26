George Wallace 'Boonie' Kelly Jr. was born August 7, 1928 in Baton Rouge and passed away February 24, 2020 at age 91. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict and retired from Ethyl Corporation. George is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Roberta; children, Holly (Jack Harless), Kim (Billy Braswell), and Robin (Angie Guedry); grandchildren, Beau Braswell (Leila), Jodi Loup (Matt), Chase Braswell (Nicole), Kelly Gonzales (Kase), and Vince Morella, Jr. (Erin); and great grandchildren, Ella, William, Grace, Amelie, Remi, Jennings, Robert, Matthew, and Graydon. He is preceded in death by his parents, George Wallace Kelly, Sr. and Luvenia Lopez Kelly, and siblings, Helen, Thelma, Elma, M.J., Vera, and Dot. Visitation at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Boulevard, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 9:00 am until religious services at 11:00 am. A private burial will be held at a later date. Pallbearers will be Beau Braswell, Chase Braswell, Vince Morella, Jr., Kase Gonzales, Matt Loup, and Randy Kennison. George had a unique sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. A champion fish fryer, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and hard work. His family extends heartfelt appreciation to the caregivers at Carrington Place for their compassion and the special attention shown to "Mr. George". In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation or to a .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020